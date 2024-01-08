WEATHER ALERT: Icy spots this morning. An impactful storm expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Rainfall of 1-3″ is expected, which could lead to street and river flooding. Southeast wind gusts to 60mph are possible which could lead to power outages. A High Wind Watch has been issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Good morning! Quite the storm yesterday! And quite the range in snowfall: 1″ near the coast and 11″ in northwest Rhode Island. We’re left with some issues this morning in the form of icy untreated roads as temperatures are well below freezing this morning. While the weather will be generally quiet today, the Pinpoint Weather 12 team is already monitoring the next storm, which will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

TODAY

Watch for slick, icy roads this morning. Temperatures will warm above freezing by late morning with plenty of sunshine.

Hour by Hour // A close look at the upcoming conditions »

TONIGHT

Clear and not quite as cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW

We may get a little sun in the morning (could be a really nice sunrise), but clouds will roll in quickly. It’ll be mostly cloudy tomorrow, but dry during the daylight hours. Rain, heavy at times arrives in the evening, along with damaging wind gusts.

TUESDAY NIGHT RAIN/WIND STORM

We’ll be watching for the possibility of flooding and power outages tomorrow night and Wednesday morning as quick-moving batch of rain moves through the region.

A strong storm system will move through the Northeast, but because the low center will move through New York State, we’ll see mostly rain with this storm.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for our entire area. Southeasterly winds could gust to 60mph between Tuesday 10PM until Wednesday at 6AM. Power outages are possible during this time.

The strongest of the winds may arrive around 4AM Wednesday.

In addition, heavy rainfall is expected. Street flooding is possible. It would be a good idea to clear out the snow from any storm drains around your property. We’re expecting 1 to 3″ of rain, which could lead to some river and stream flooding Wednesday into Thursday.

In addition, there could be some minor to moderate coastal flooding at the time of high tide (Wednesday 6:30AM). The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier may be closed once again. Splashover is possible along the coastline of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

