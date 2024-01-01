Good morning! Happy New Year! We’re starting off the year on a quiet, and more importantly, a dry note. One thing we don’t need to carry over into the new year is rain. We’ll stay dry for a few days before we see another chance of rain here in Southern New England.

TONIGHT at 5 and 6, a look back at the extreme weather from 2023. We’ll look at the wildfires, tornadoes, rain, flooding and other impactful weather that hit Southern New England.

TODAY

Expect a blend of clouds and some sunshine today with temperatures rising back through the 30s this morning and hitting the low 40s this afternoon. Winds will be from the west and northwest 5mph.

Are you doing a polar plunge on this New Year’s Day? Well, as you might expect, it’ll be pretty chilly. However, temperatures around 40 at noon in January is not bad. The water will be warmer than the air…in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT

We’ll get some clearing tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s under partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW

The weather stays quiet for Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

