Good morning! Hope you had a nice weekend. Weather-wise, we’ve got more of the same for today with rain and gusty winds as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia hang out to our south. We may start to dry out tomorrow.

TODAY

Expect rain and drizzle through the day with chilly temperatures and a raw northeast wind.

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

That low which was once Ophelia is now sitting off the New Jersey coastline and will slowly drift off to the southeast the next 2 days.

We’ll be seeing a fairly widespread rain through the morning hours as we have more of a winter-like setup on the weather maps.

That rain may taper to showers through the afternoon and into the evening.

TONIGHT

Showers and some drizzle will likely continue through the night with lows in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW

Not as wet, but there will be a few showers and areas of drizzle around.

We may end up with a little sunshine, too, especially during the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday should be brighter but still a little on the cool side with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

