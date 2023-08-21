Good morning! I’m back from vacation. Did I miss anything?

The quiet weather from the weekend will continue today with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

Expect partly sunny skies today…most of the day will be dry, but it will be noticeably more humid.

A cold front will push into Southeast New England late this afternoon and evening. The front won’t have a lot of moisture to play with, so any showers and t’storms will be widely scattered…meaning, most communities will be dry.

Tonight, skies will be slowly clearing and the humidity will be dropping.

The threat of any showers or isolated storms will be with us until about 8PM. Then, less humid air begins to spill into the region.

Sunny skies with lower humidity expected for Tuesday.

Winds from the northeast will keep the temperatures in the 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo