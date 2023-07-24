Good morning! Hope you had a nice weekend! The weather really couldn’t have been much better. We are looking at a big warm up for this week….and not too much in the way of rain.

Today, will be a spill over from the weekend’s weather. We’ll have sunny and dry conditions today.

Highs inland will be in the mid 80s around 82 toward the coast.

On the bay today, we’ll have winds from the southwest and south 5kts increasing to 15kts in the afternoon. On the beaches, we’ll have highs in the low 80s with loads of sunshine.

Tonight, skies will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog.

On Tuesday, we’ll have the chance for some showers and t’storms, primarily during the afternoon and early evening, but it won’t be raining the whole time…just typical summer showers and storms.

The most likely area to find showers and storms will be inland.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo