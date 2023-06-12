Good morning! Happy Monday. The first half of this week will be unsettled, but unlike last week, it’ll be a ‘warm’ unsettled.

Today will feature lots of clouds (some sun) and the chance for a few showers, mainly this afternoon.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

There could be a few showers around this morning, but there will be a better chance of showers this afternoon and evening, maybe a t’storm.

There could be some rumbles of thunder this evening with warm and humid conditions.

Showers/t’storms could continue overnight into very early Tuesday morning.

It’ll be muggy overnight with lows in the 60s. Areas of fog are possible.

Tuesday will start out slow with lots of clouds/fog and a lingering shower.

We should get some sunshine by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo