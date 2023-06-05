Good Morning! We’ve got an unsettled week ahead, but it’s not all bad. Fortunately, we won’t get any washouts, but at the same time, we’ll get some beneficial rains. In addition, we will likely see and possibly smell more wildfire smoke in our skies on Tuesday (something we’ll be tracking closely for the potential of reduced air quality).

Today, expect rain showers this morning with less of a chance of showers as we go through the afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s…a solid 10° below average.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo