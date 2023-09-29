Good morning! We’ve got an unsettled stretch of weather ahead today into part of the weekend. Then, we’ve got an amazing stretch of weather coming up!

TODAY

Scattered showers are expected through the day today, and it’ll be cooler with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

An area of low pressure will be coming up the coastline, bringing scattered to all of the Northeast.

We’ll be seeing occasional showers through the day, some could be briefly heavy.

Showers will continue, possibly heavy at times.

The heaviest of the rain is expected to be to our west, concentrated around southwest Connecticut and the New York city area. If you’re traveling into that area, be aware that there could be some flooding.

We certainly could be seeing some street and poor drainage flooding in our area, but the greater chance exists in the areas in red above.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

Widespread showers are expecting through the morning and possibly until about noon – 2PM. It’ll be fairly breezy, too, with winds 10-15mph with some higher gusts, especially near the coast.

During the afternoon, clouds will slowly give way to some sunshine from the northwest into the southeast.

Looking ahead…Sunday looks amazing! Temperatures in the low 70s with sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News.

