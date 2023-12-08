Good morning! We are expecting quiet weather through most of the weekend with a nice warming trend. Temperatures could be up around 60 Sunday afternoon. However, extremes breed extremes in the weather world, and we’re expecting an impactful rain and wind storm Sunday night. More on that below.

Also, some good news, bad news about today. Bad news first…today is the earliest sunset of the year. That’s also the good news because sunsets start getting later tomorrow, just by a second or two.

TODAY

Another very cold start today with temps in the 20s, but the afternoon won’t be as chilly as the past few afternoons. Expect highs today in the low 40s.

TONIGHT

It won’t be as cold tonight with temperatures this evening dropping through the 30s and holding steady in the low 30s.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday will be partly sunny, milder and dry with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will start out dry, but we may see a few showers in the afternoon. More impactful weather arrives at night.

A significant will impact our area Sunday night with winds gusting to 50mph or higher, especially along the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. This could lead to some power outages and wind damage. Heavy rain is expected…1-2″. Some coastal flooding is also possible as tides will be astronomically high with the new moon. Most of the wind and rain will impact our area Sunday night, but the Monday morning commute could be impacted. Be sure to stay tuned to 12 News through the weekend.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

