Good morning! We’re off to a cold start today with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Wind chills are in the teens, so bundle up! It’ll stay cold all day before milder air returns for the weekend. With that milder air, our chances of a White Christmas are pretty much zero this year.

TODAY

We’ll have lots of sunshine through our first full day of winter. Temperatures this afternoon will get into the upper 30s.

TONIGHT

Another cold night tonight with temperatures dropping through the 30s and 20s. Overnight lows will once again be in the teens and 20s.

TOMORROW

After the cold start Saturday morning, it’ll get a little milder in the afternoon with some clouds arriving later in the day. We’ll stay dry tomorrow.

LOOKING AHEAD

There will likely be more in the way of clouds on Sunday, but outside of a sprinkle, we’ll be dry.

WHITE CHRISTMAS?

Historically, the Providence area gets a White Christmas about 5 times in 20 years. Our last one was in 2021. Foster and Woonsocket have a much greater chance of seeing snow on the ground Christmas morning.

Taking a look at the forecast from a couple of computer models, we have no chance of snow here in Southern New England.

