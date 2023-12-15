Good morning! As you step out the door this morning, temperatures won’t be as cold. In fact, temperatures warmed a bit before sunrise. We’ll have warmer afternoon temperatures today, and warmer-than-average temperatures through the weekend. We are tracking another impactful Monday storm, however.

WHITE CHRISTMAS?

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? Christmas is just 10 days away and starting to come into view on our computer models. There are no clear signs that we’ll see any snowstorms any time soon, but things can change quickly in the weather world.

A White Christmas is technically when one inch of snow is on the ground at 7AM Christmas morning. On average, Providence sees a White Christmas once every 5 years. Foster, being in the ‘snow belt’ of Rhode Island, sees a White Christmas more often. The last White Christmas we had was only a couple years ago when it snowed on Christmas Eve 2021.

TODAY

Temperatures bottomed out in the upper 20s overnight, then started to rise as a warm front approached. We’ll see temperatures rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 30s.

THE WEEKEND

We’ll get more in the way of clouds tomorrow…averaging partly sunny through the day, but we’ll stay dry.

Sunday starts out dry, but we could see some rain showers arrive by late day or evening.

LOOKING AHEAD…MONDAY STORM

Deja vous weather. Another Monday, another storm. Expect rain to fall, possibly heavily at times. Some strong winds are possible, too. If the timing of the winds coincide with the high tide, we could see some coastal flooding, too. High tide is around noon in Newport. Stay tuned through the weekend for updates, and of course join me Monday morning as we track the storm in real time.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

