Good morning! We’ll be seeing some changes through the day today, but it will be milder. The weekend will be 50-50.

TODAY

Heading out the door this morning, you won’t need that heavy coat as temperatures are fairly mild in the 40s. Temperatures will get into the low 50s this afternoon, which will be about 5-6° above average.

Although it’ll be mild, we’ll see sunshine giving way to clouds through the day, but any showers should hold off until around sunset.

TONIGHT

Expect showers around this evening, mostly light, then our skies should be drier after midnight.

It’ll continue to be relatively mild overnight with late night lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days, as we’ll be in between two weather systems. There will be lots of clouds around on Saturday, but some occasional sun, too.

Temps will remain above average Saturday afternoon.

Looking at Sunday, it should start out dry, but more rain will be arriving during the afternoon….perhaps as early as noon time. We’ll be fine-tuning the timing of the rain over the next couple of days.

So while the weekend doesn’t look too bad temperature-wise, we do have some colder weather ahead for next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

