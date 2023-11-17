Good morning! Happy Friday! We are looking at another very mild day here in Southern New England. We could be seeing some showers and wind for part of Saturday, then we turn our attention to Thanksgiving week and another rain/wind storm.

TODAY

We’re starting the day with some patchy fog and low clouds. That should give way to partly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Clouds thicken this evening with some rain showers possible late in the night. It’ll be mild overnight with lows around 50.

TOMORROW

We’re watching a coastal storm that will shoot northward from the Florida coast to southeast of New England by Saturday morning. It looks like it will pass far enough to our southeast that we don’t see a major impact. In fact, we may not see much in the way of rain from the storm at all. We’ll likely see some gusty north and northwest winds develop, however. Some gusts to 30mph are possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be cooler with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

