Good morning! Happy Friday. We’ve got a pretty quiet weather day ahead of us, and the weekend, although chilly, looks pretty uneventful, too.
TODAY
Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and there could be a little patchy black ice out there. We’ll see temperatures rise into the low 50s this afternoon.
Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »
Expect lots of clouds through the day, but any rain should stay to our south.
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
LOOKING AHEAD
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Solar Report | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings & Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App
.