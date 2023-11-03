Hey everyone!

Don’t forget, our clocks go back one hour early Sunday morning. We move to Eastern Standard Time at 2 AM on Sunday. Sunset on Sunday is at 4:35 PM. The earliest sunset of the year is about a month away on December 8th.

Sunday Morning

Sunday morning will start off on the chillier side in the mid-40s but will then start to warm up as we head towards noontime. Conditions will be partly to mostly sunny throughout with a dry feel to the air.

Sunday Afternoon

Sunday afternoon will feel pleasant and mild with seasonable high temps around 60. It’ll be a nice afternoon for any outdoor plans with plenty of sunshine to go around.

AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES NEXT SEVERAL DAYS

We’ll be slightly above average the next couple of days before dipping back into the low 50s by mid-week.

If you are keeping score, nearly 80% of weekends since June 1st have had rain on at least one or both days. With Sunday expected to stay dry, this’ll be the first dry weekend since Labor Day weekend.

