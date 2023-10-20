Good Morning! Happy Friday! We’re headed into the weekend and, of course, more showers. Some of the showers could be a little heavy at times over the weekend…maybe a t’storm.

TODAY

We’ll see clouds thicken this morning with some showers moving in. Most of the morning commute should be dry.

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

Showers are possible through the afternoon in our area, but the best chance for any rain will be to our west today.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________