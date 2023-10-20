Good Morning! Happy Friday! We’re headed into the weekend and, of course, more showers. Some of the showers could be a little heavy at times over the weekend…maybe a t’storm.
TODAY
We’ll see clouds thicken this morning with some showers moving in. Most of the morning commute should be dry.
Showers are possible through the afternoon in our area, but the best chance for any rain will be to our west today.
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
