Good morning! Happy Friday the 13th! No bad luck for us as that weekend storm looks like mostly a miss. We’ve got another nice day ahead of us today, and we still have the chance for some weekend showers; however, Saturday and Sunday won’t be washouts. Also, we may get a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse — more on that below.

TODAY

Today will be a little cooler as a cold front slipped through the region overnight. Highs this afternoon will be be in the low 60s.

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

Winds will be a little gusty, too. Some gusts to 20mph are possible from the northwest. We’ll have lots of sunshine, however.

The rain in the middle of the country will move steadily across the Great Plains and into the Ohio River Valley today and tonight. We’ll stay sunny and dry.

TONIGHT

This evening will be dry with some clouds arriving late in the night.

Lows tonight will be in the low 40s.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday starts out dry with some sunshine. Clouds will thicken through the day.

The rain showers may hold off until late in the afternoon or evening.

The chance of showers will be with us Saturday night into Sunday morning as the storm center passes well to our south and moving eastward.

While Sunday may start out slow with clouds and a lingering shower, we’ll likely end up with quite a bit of sun in the afternoon as the storm center pulls away.

PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

If the clouds cooperate, and (that’s a big if), we could see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday afternoon. If it is visible, DO NOT LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN. You could hurt your eyes. To see it safely, you should use ISO certified glasses. They’re available on the internet and they’ll probably arrive in time.

Here in Southern New England, we’ll have a partial eclipse….about 20% of the sun will be covered by the moon. The best of the show will be out west into Texas.

In Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, the eclipse will begin at 12:16PM when the moon begins to cover the sun’s eastern limb.

The maximum eclipse for us will be at 1:26PM.

The show comes to an end at 2:34PM.

If we can’t see this eclipse due to the clouds, we have another solar eclipse in April of next year.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________