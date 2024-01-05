WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch for Providence and Kent Counties in Rhode Island and northern Bristol County in Massachusetts. This means that there is the potential for 6″ or more of snow in this area Saturday night and Sunday morning. The rest of the area will see snow, just not as much.

Good morning! Happy Friday! Are you ready for really cold weather? How about the first winter storm of the season? We’re talking about both this morning. We’ve got a lot to cover this morning, and we’ll talk about the weekend storm’s timing and impacts below, but here’s the graphic you’re looking for:

TODAY

Really cold temperatures to start the day. Wind chills, what it’ll feel like, will be between 5 and 15° this morning. Bundle up when you head out! Actual temperatures will be around 20° this morning, and we’ll see the temperatures rise into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Even this afternoon, the wind chills will still be in the 20s, at times. We’ll have lots of sunshine through the day and it’ll be dry.

TONIGHT

Clear skies again tonight, and it’ll be pretty cold again with lows in the 20s. We’ll see some clouds arrive late in the night.

TOMORROW

Saturday will be dry during the daylight hours…no issues at all if you have some errands to do. Early sun will be giving way to clouds through the day. Temps will stay in the 30s.

WEEKEND WINTER STORM

Okay…crunch time! Lots to go over here.

WINTER STORM WATCH issued for Kent and Providence Counties in Rhode Island and northern Bristol County in Massachusetts for Saturday night through Sunday. This means that there is the potential for 6″ or more of snow in this area.

AMOUNTS

We’re expecting 6 to 10″ for areas north and west of I-95 in Rhode Island, 4-6″ in the Providence metro area, and less toward the coast where more sleet/rain will mix in.

Having trouble figuring out what you’ll get? Here’s a break down by city and town. You’re welcome 🙂

PRECIPITATION TYPE

The coast may begin with snow, but it will likely turn to sleet and rain, limiting accumulations there. Even eastern Massachusetts, with easterly winds coming in off the relatively warm Atlantic water, will see less in the way of snow. The Providence area will see more in the way of snow, and areas north and west of I-95 will likely see mostly snow.

TIMING

Not much has changed here. We expect the first flakes Saturday around 10PM. That snow will become heavy at times Sunday morning and continue through much of the day. Where there will be a mix of sleet and rain (toward the coast), you’ll likely see a flip to snow Sunday afternoon as the storm begins to pull away.

IMPACTS

The storm is hitting on a weekend, so schools aren’t in session and less people will be headed to work. However, travel will likely be difficult Saturday night and especially Sunday morning.

In addition, this snow will be a heavy, wet clingy snow….it’ll cling to trees and power lines. Where 6″ or more falls, power outages will be possible. So, prepare for that.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

