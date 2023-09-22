Good morning! We’ve got one more day of amazing weather before we see some changes for the weekend.

TODAY

Lots of sunshine for today with the cool morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s rising into the upper 60s to around 70 this afternoon.

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

An area of low pressure off the Carolina coastline is expected to develop into either a sub-tropical or tropical storm sometime in the next 24 hours. That storm center will likely move into North Carolina, but as it heads northward and strengthens, we’ll see more in the way of clouds late today. Today will be a dry day.

TONIGHT

We’ll see clouds thicken tonight with the slight chance for showers late in the night or by dawn. Lows tonight in the 50s.

THE WEEKEND

Rain is expected for much of Saturday, starting in the morning.

During the afternoon, especially near the south coast, some of that rain could fall heavily at times.

Sunday will still have the chance for rain, but it won’t be as widespread. Expect showers and drizzle through the day on Sunday with mainly cloudy skies.

How much rain? Generally, 1-3″ across Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts. All of this rain won’t be falling all at once; instead spread out over 2 days.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo