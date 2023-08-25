Good Saturday Morning….

A passing shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible early morning Saturday, then skies becoming partly sunny and drier by afternoon

Saturday afternoon is looking drier overall with clouds breaking up a bit leading the way to partly sunny conditions. Can’t rule out the chance for a spot shower or two during the afternoon hours, but conditions should be mainly dry and warmer. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s to 80°

TROPICS

We continue to watch the tropics closely, especially Franklin. Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days as it passes south of Bermuda…perhaps into a Category 3 storm west of Bermuda early next week.

LATEST DATA TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN

TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN FORECAST TRACK

It looks like Franklin will pass well to our east and out to sea midweek, but it will generate some large waves for early next week. Expect a rough/high surf and dangerous rip currents Tuesday through Wednesday

WAVES NEXT WEEK