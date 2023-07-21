Good morning! Today will be a little different from yesterday. Yesterday was soooo nice! Today, we’ll start with low clouds and fog, and then there’ll be an increasing chance of a shower or t’storm as we go through the day.
Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions »
Headed to the beach? Expect morning fog/clouds to give way to some breaks of sun. There could be a shower or two around. Highs in the upper 70s. On the bay, winds will be from the east and southeast 5-10kts.
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
STATE OF THE BAY: Part I: Our Most Valuable Asset | Part II: The Climate Challenge | Interactive Map | Bay Timeline | Test Your Knowledge | Share Your Favorite Bay Spots | Sky Drone 12: Photo Gallery | 360º Views
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Solar Report | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings & Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App