Good morning! Today will be a little different from yesterday. Yesterday was soooo nice! Today, we’ll start with low clouds and fog, and then there’ll be an increasing chance of a shower or t’storm as we go through the day.

Headed to the beach? Expect morning fog/clouds to give way to some breaks of sun. There could be a shower or two around. Highs in the upper 70s. On the bay, winds will be from the east and southeast 5-10kts.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo