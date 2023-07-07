Good morning! Today, we’ll have very similar weather as the past couple of days. We’ll start out with low clouds and fog, but lots of sunshine will return through the morning.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions »

We’ll have a dry day today (outside of the high humidity). Rain showers will stay far to our west.

Headed to the beach? Morning clouds and fog will give way to sunshine. Highs will be around 80 on the sand with water temps around 70.

Tonight, low clouds and fog will return, then a layer of clouds will pass over the region. Lows tonight will be around 70 once again.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will start out slow with clouds and fog, but we should get plenty of sunshine by late morning. It’ll be warm and humid once again with highs in the 80s. It should be dry, once again.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo