Good morning! More of a summery feel today with warmer temperatures and higher humidity. We’ll probably only see an isolated shower or t’storm. Most of the day will be dry.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

The humidity will rise a bit more today and remain high right into the middle of next week. Make sure you’ve got those air conditioners ready!

Today, we’ll have lots of clouds around, but I’m thinking we’ll only see a spot shower or two.

It’ll be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s, around 70 at the coast/beaches. Some fog may be around at the coast through the day.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with the chance for showers and t’storms late in the night.

Those storms will be around Saturday morning, some with heavy rainfall.

The chance for showers and t’storms will be with us until about noon, so if you’ve got any outdoor plans (little league games, road race, morning walk) you’ll want to watch the radar closely.

There still may be a spot shower around Saturday afternoon, but the rest of the day may end up dry with partly sunny skies.

Sunday will feature continued warm and muggy conditions with a lower chance of showers and storms…only isolated showers expected.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo