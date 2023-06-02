Good morning! We are going to be seeing some changes over the next 24 hours as we enter into a somewhat unsettled stretch of weather.
Today, we’ll have sunshine giving way to afternoon showers/t’storms (mainly after 2PM). Some storms could contain some heavy rainfall. Best spots for showers? Inland…mainly north and west of I-95.
Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions
Ocean, Bay Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Solar Report | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings & Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App