Good morning! We are going to be seeing some changes over the next 24 hours as we enter into a somewhat unsettled stretch of weather.

Today, we’ll have sunshine giving way to afternoon showers/t’storms (mainly after 2PM). Some storms could contain some heavy rainfall. Best spots for showers? Inland…mainly north and west of I-95.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo