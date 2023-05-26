Good morning! We’ve got another great day ahead of us today with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures, but we’ve got a warming trend ahead!

Expect highs today to top out in the upper 60s, bit cooler at the south coast with a developing sea breeze.

We’re continuing to a monitor a storm system to our south, off the Carolina coast. In fact, the National Hurricane Center is watching it for tropical development — the chances are low that it develops into a tropical depression or storm, but something to watch. We’ll have plenty of sunshine through the day.

Tonight will be cool and dry with lows in the 40s.

The entire weekend looks great…including Saturday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Highs inland will be in the mid 70s, 60s at the coast.

Sunday will also feature plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs, a little warmer, in the mid to upper 70s. Monday looks good, too, 70s with sun.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo