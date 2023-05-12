Hey everyone!

Hope everyone had a nice weekend!

Our temperatures will be falling into the 40s towards daybreak with dry conditions.

We’ll be back into the 70s on Monday after a cool start.

After a cool start to your Monday morning, we’ll warm things up quickly thanks to the sunshine! Mid to upper 60s expected towards lunch time.

Away from the coast, areas will reach well into the 70s, a few spots could hit the upper 70s. Coastal locations will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

We’ll keep the nice weather with us through much of the week however those who suffer from allergies won’t see much relief as the pollen count will remain medium to high.