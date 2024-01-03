Good morning! It was nice having a bright sunny day yesterday! We get another sunny day today before some slight changes for tomorrow. And, yes, we continue to monitor that weekend storm…more on the weekend storm below.

TODAY

We’re starting out in the 20s once again this morning with clear skies. We’ll see those 20s turn into 30s and eventually low 40s this afternoon. Winds today will be from the northwest and west 5-10mph.

TONIGHT

Clouds will roll in tonight, and as a result it won’t be quite as cold. Lows tonight will be around 30.

TOMORROW

We’ll be sandwiched between an ocean storm and a cold front tomorrow. We may see a few rain and/or snow showers, but most of the day should be dry. Once that front passes, however, it’ll get colder.

LOOKING AHEAD

That cold air will be a little more noticeable on Friday with afternoon highs only in the 30s. Saturday will be colder, too….setting things up for that storm Saturday night and Sunday.

WEEKEND STORM

When it comes to forecasting winter storms, there’s a process. All the pieces to the puzzle are on the table, so to speak…meaning the pieces of energy are now over the United States and the atmosphere can be better-sampled by various technologies including weather balloons.

We are 4-5 days out now and confidence is growing on the timing and potential impacts. Of course, we’re still looking at potential tracks of the storm…but even the track is becoming more in focus.

There are three potential tracks: a closer track brings us more in the way of a mix and/or rain; the ‘sweet spot’ which will bring us the most snow; and a farther offshore track which will bring us all snow, but less. Looking at the latest data, we’re probably see a track somewhere between 1 and 2 on the map below, meaning we’ll see a decent amount of snow, but some mixing toward the coast.

So what are the timing and impacts? It’s still a few days away, but it looks like light snow will begin late Saturday evening and continue into Sunday afternoon. The steadiest/heaviest snow will fall Sunday morning.

Impacts? Well, this likely won’t be a storm with huge impacts mainly because of the timing. It’s on a weekend…no school, less people going to work. Still, roads will likely be slick and at times difficult to drive on Sunday morning. Conditions will improve in the afternoon.

What we still need to work out is the accumulations and who gets what kind of precipitation. That’ll be the next step in the forecast process. This does not look like a blockbuster storm, but an accumulating and plowable snow is expected. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

