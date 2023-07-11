Good morning! After yesterday’s craziness with torrential downpours and flooded streets, today will be a lot quieter, drier and …bonus…less humid!

We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s inland.

At the beaches today, expect sunshine and warm temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon. And, it’ll be a great day on the bay with westerly winds 5-12kts.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo