Good morning! I hope you had a nice weekend. Weather-wise, it was decent. The quiet weather will continue through today before we see another chance of showers the next 2 days. Annnnd it’s back to school for many this week! We’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics.

TODAY

Expect a blend of sunshine and clouds through the day, but we’ll be staying dry. Temperatures will climb back through the 60s this morning and into the mid 70s this afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo