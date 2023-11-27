Good morning!

After a stormy night, the rain is exiting with drier conditions expected. Winds are still gusty out there, especially further east. We’ll see those gusty winds continue for today but not as strong. A cold front moves through this afternoon bringing in much colder air for the next couple of days.

Temperatures hold steady in the low 50s through the day.

A passing sprinkle for this afternoon otherwise dry and gusty conditions. Chilly air returns for this evening.

We turn things much colder for tonight with readings in the upper 20s to near 30. With a west wind, it’ll feel colder at times.

Highs on Tuesday only top out in the upper 30s. Look for bright skies to help keep us on the dry side. However, a passing flurry can’t be ruled out.