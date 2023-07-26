Good morning! The heat is on for the rest of the week. In fact, today could potentially be the first day of a heat wave (if we hit 90°). If we hit 90, it would be for the first time this summer.

HOT WEATHER AHEAD

Heat Advisories have been posted for a good portion of our area for Thursday and Friday. We’re expecting Friday to be the worst of this heat.

Temperatures for the next several days will be around 90 or so, but the feels like temps will be up around 100 inland.

TODAY

Today, will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions »

We’ll have dry weather today with sunshine. The warmest temps will be found inland, but it will be cooler at the coast.

On the bay today, we’ll have winds from the southwest 5-10kts. Areas of fog will give way to hazy sunshine. On the beaches, we’ll have highs in the low 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Tonight will be dry and muggy with lows around 70.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be a little hotter with highs around 90 inland…even the south coast will be pretty toasty in the mid 80s.

There could be some showers and t’storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe late Thursday with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts in addition to lightning.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo