Good Wednesday Morning

Temperatures will continue to tumble now and into the pre-dawn hours..falling to the upper 30s to low 40s just before sunrise. Some spots in southeastern Massachusetts will drop to the mid-30s by 5am where a FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 7am

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Frost Advisory After Midnight Through Dawn

Sunshine, nice Wednesday. After a chilly start at dawn, a rapid warm-up expected

Highs Wednesday afternoon will be around 70° inland……60s at the coast with a cool sea breeze.

High Temperatures By 3:00PM Wednesday Afternoon

MOTHER’S DAY OUTLOOK

We’re expecting sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 60s to near 70°