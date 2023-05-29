Good morning! We are going to have a cooler Memorial Day, but it will still be very nice. Sunday’s highs were in the low 80s, but a northeast wind will keep the temperatures much lower today.

Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 60s to around 70 with winds from the northeast 10-20mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Parades, ceremonies and Memorial Day observances will be dry and sunny. Remember the sunscreen and hat…that sun will be strong.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine through the day with high pressure building back into New England. Meanwhile, that stubborn low over the Carolinas will continue to bring clouds/showers to the Mid Atlantic states.

Tonight will be cool and dry with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday will be similar to today with seasonably cool temps and sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo