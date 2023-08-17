Good morning everyone!

We have another day full of clouds with sprinkles and light showers possible at times. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s this afternoon. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms arrive in a few waves. The first will be later tonight, the second on Friday morning, and the third Friday afternoon.

Temperatures rise into the mid-70s by lunchtime Thursday.

Lots of clouds continue with that raw feel. A couple brighter spots are possible later this afternoon and into the evening.

Not the best beach day, unfortunately, with plenty of clouds and temperatures in the 70s. Besides a few sprinkles today won’t be a washout.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Boaters, look for areas of patchy fog and drizzle that could lower visibility at times.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight into Friday morning. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

A “level 1” threat for severe weather is in place for Friday. Main threats are heavy rain, gusty winds, but there is also a very low chance of a tornado.