Good Wednesday Morning

A significant warming trend is ahead now through Saturday

WEDNESDAY FORECAST

Wednesday will be very mild with highs near 70 by afternoon. A sunny start then clouds increasing during the afternoon, but staying dry and comfortable

BIG WARM UP THIS WEEK

The jet stream (storm track) will lift to our north which will promote dry and warmer weather next several days. It looks dry now through at least Saturday and possibly into Sunday too

Afternoon temperatures will run well above average Wednesday through Saturday, then cooling down by Sunday