Happy Monday! We’ve got a chilly start out there. Temperatures are in the 40s but we’ll rise into the upper 50s to around 60 this afternoon.

By lunchtime, we’ll rise into the upper 50s with dry skies.

Gusty winds continue for the morning, especially out on the bay.

Another chilly night is expected with 30s for lows. Plan for a chilly start to your Tuesday and have the extra layers with you.

Tuesday Forecast 7:00 AM

A few degrees warmer for Tuesday but still seasonable with low 60s. Skies remain bright too.

Tuesday Forecast 4:00 PM