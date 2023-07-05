Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday!

A much quieter weather day expected. Areas of fog around this morning, but improvements expected as the day goes on. Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds with very warm temperatures well into the 80s away from the coast. Of course, the muggy and humid air will also stick around.

Watch for lower visibility in any morning fog, but visibility should improve after 9 a.m.

Temperatures rise through the 70s and into the 80s by mid-day.

Highs away from the coast will top out in the mid and upper 80s, closer to 80 for the beaches, but overall a much nicer day.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions »

Dry weather tonight, but areas of patchy fog develop once again later at night. Temperatures in the 60s.

Thursday will feature lots of sunshine and highs well into the 80s once again.

Many towns/cities rescheduled fireworks displays due to the weather and the next couple of nights are looking great for those shows.

DETAILED 7-DAY FORECAST // Full weather outlook for the next week straight from our Pinpoint Weather 12 meteorologists »

Muggy and humid air continues right into the weekend and early next week as the true summer feel continues.

Great beach weather for today (and really the next few days). Just remember, that fog may take a bit longer to burn off at the coast.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

No major weather concerns out on the bay or open waters either.