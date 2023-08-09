Good morning!

A much quieter and drier day ahead. Look for lots of sun and warm temperatures, lower humidity too!

Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s for most, but a few spots may hit the mid-80s.

Lunch outside doesn’t look to be a bad option for today.

If you have the day off and are planning to hit the beach, keep in mind there is a high rip current risk for today. Waves at the beaches will be 4-8 feet with 2-4 feet on the bay.

Quiet and dry for tonight with mainly clear skies

Lows in the mid-60s.

Thursday’s weather will be changeable with clouds and sun for the first half of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected later in the day.

The best chance looks to be during the evening and into the night.

The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. There is a low risk of a tornado or two across southeastern New England.

You’ll want to be weather aware for the second half of Thursday.