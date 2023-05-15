Good Tuesday Morning

Skies will stay mainly clear through the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday with temperatures cooling to the 50s. We need some rain, and we are not expecting much now through at least Friday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for both Tuesday and Wednesday (see info below)

Meanwhile, temperatures will turn MUCH cooler starting Wednesday. In fact, there is the chance for a frost/freeze very late Wednesday night and just before dawn Thursday

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Tuesday will feature a warm gusty wind, with plenty of sunshine, highs near 80 inland and 70 along the shore

Gusty Tuesday…. winds from the west-southwest 10-20mph and gusts to 30mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST 2:00PM

With the very dry weather and gusty winds, we’ll have an increased fire danger both Tuesday and Wednesday. Please no burning the next few days

MUCH COOLER AIR ARRIVES MIDWEEK

Looking ahead, we could see a frost/freeze late Wednesday night into dawn Thursday. Protect those plants which wouldn’t like a frost/freeze.