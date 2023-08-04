Good morning! Happy Friday! We’re going to get some showers and t’storms out of the way today/this evening, then we’ll have a dry weekend!

TODAY

We’ll have some showers moving through this morning with temperatures rising back through the 60s and 70s. Highs will be in the mid 70s this afternoon.

We’ll get some sunshine through the afternoon with still the chance for a shower…

but the shower and t’storm chances will grow this evening.

Some of the storms this evening could be strong with heavy rainfall.

| | BAY AND BEACHES

At the beaches today, expect some showers around this morning. We’ll get some sunshine late morning and afternoon, but showers/storms are more likely during the evening.

On the bay today, winds from the southwest 5-15kts with waves 1-3 feet.

TONIGHT

After some evening showers and thunderstorms clear, we’ll see slow clearing late in the night with lows in the 60s.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday are looking good!

Expect early clearing on Saturday with lots of sun for the afternoon. The weather looks great for the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford.

Headed to Jazz Fest in Newport? Pack your sunscreen. The weather looks dry and sunny; although there could be some showers/t’storms around Friday night.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo