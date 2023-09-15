Good morning! We continue to track Hurricane Lee this morning. It’s now a Category 1 storm northwest of Bermuda, heading northward. It’ll pass to our east tomorrow morning, but expect strong wind gusts in our area late tonight and Saturday morning. Conditions improve Saturday afternoon and for Sunday.

HURRICANE LEE

TROPICAL STORM WARNING for southern Bristol County in Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands. Winds could gust between 35 and 45mph in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, but 50-65mph possible on the Cape and Islands.

Lee continues to increase its forward speed…now moving at 15mph to the north. Max winds of 85mph now, and it will likely weaken a bit over the next 24 hours.

Lee is still expected to pass to our east as a Category 1 storm Saturday morning.

While not a direct hit, we’ll see some strong winds. Although Rhode Island is not in a Tropical Storm Warning, the Ocean State will still see gusts to 45mph. Westport, Dartmouth and New Bedford could see some gusts to 50mph. 60mph+ gusts for eastern Massachusetts.

NOTE: Because of the saturated ground, some trees could come down, even in Rhode Island with the strong wind gusts. Isolated power outages are possible. A better chance of power outages exists over eastern Massachusetts.

TODAY

We’ll see lots of clouds today and it will be breezy and dry. Winds from the northeast 10-20mph could gust to 25mph.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo