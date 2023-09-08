WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory for inland areas again today. Although it won’t be as hot today, the combination of the heat/humidity will make it feel like it is 90-95 this afternoon. Communities in the heat advisory include Providence, Warwick, West Warwick, Cranston, Woonsocket, Taunton and Attleboro.

Good morning! Today won’t be as hot, but it will still be very humid. The humidity sticks around through the weekend, but still not as hot. And, we’ll have some rain showers around over the weekend.

TODAY

After TF Green topped out at 92° Thursday afternoon (first time hitting 90° in 2023), today’s highs will be in the mid 80s. With the humidity, it’ll still feel like it’s between 90 and 95.

The Heat Advisory continues today for inland areas, including the Providence metro area. Feels like temps will be between 90 and 95 this afternoon.

| | Bay and Beaches

On the beaches, slow start with clouds and fog. Some PM sun is expected. Highs will be 75-80.

On the bay, winds from the south 5 knots increasing to 15kts in the afternoon. Waves building 1 to 2 feet. There will be some fog around, limiting visibility to 1-3 miles, especially in the morning.

TONIGHT

Lots of clouds and patchy fog again tonight with the slight chance of a shower. It’ll continue to be muggy with lows around 70.

THE WEEKEND

The first half of the weekend will feature lots of clouds and some sun with an isolated shower or two. A better chance of showers will arrive on Sunday.

TROPICS

We continue to monitor Hurricane Lee closely. Lee rapidly intensified from a Category 2 to a Category 4 storm in just 6 hours, then proceeded to intensify into a Category 5 storm overnight. The storm continues to move northwestward and will likely miss the Caribbean islands, but a heavy surf and dangerous rip currents are expected there. Long range info continues to show Hurricane Lee making a turn to the north next week. Honestly, no one has any idea where Lee will be at the end of the week, but we encourage you to keep checking back for further forecasts for Lee.