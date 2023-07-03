Good morning! The showers and t’storms from the overnight are leaving and the leftover clouds will give way to some partial sun today. But, some showers and t’storms are expected to return late in the afternoon and evening. More showers are possible for the 4th as well.

Thinking about the fireworks displays? Showers and t’storms could be in the area tonight, but not everywhere. There will be less of a chance of showers Tuesday night.

TODAY’S FORECAST

There will be many hours of dry weather through the day, so if you have a BBQ planned, just keep your eye to the sky and be ready to head indoors.

The best chance for us seeing some showers/storms will be after 2PM — they’ll fire up first in Connecticut and then move into Rhode Island.

Showers and t’storms are possible during the early evening, especially. Some showers/storms will contain very heavy rainfall.

Some showers may linger for awhile this evening.

It’ll be warm and humid again with lows around 70.

4TH OF JULY FORECAST

The 4th of July will feature some scattered showers, possibly in the morning….

…and again in the afternoon. Again, some showers/storms will bring heavy rainfall.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo