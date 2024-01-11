WEATHER ALERT: River levels are dropping, but they will remain above flood stage through the weekend, and we have more rain on the way for Friday night and Saturday. A Flood Watch and High Wind Watch is in effect for Friday night and Saturday morning. A Coastal Flood Watch is also in effect for Saturday morning.

Good morning. River levels are dropping, which is great news. Unfortunately, we’ve got more rain in our future.

Here’s a look at the river levels right now….all above flood stage.

The Pawtuxet will continue to fall today, but there is a little bump up as more rain arrives Friday night.

Flood Warnings continue for all the major rivers.

And another Flood Watch has been issued.

TODAY

It’ll be cool and dry today with sunshine mixing with clouds at times. Highs will be in the low 40s. It’ll be a little breezy at times with winds from the west 5-15mph

TONIGHT

Clear and a little colder tonight with lows around 30.

TOMORROW

It’ll be dry during the day on Friday with afternoon highs in the mid 40s, but another rain/wind storm will arrive at night.

THE NEXT RAIN/WIND STORM

Although it won’t be as intense as Tuesday night’s storm, we will see additional rainfall which will likely cause flooding.

TIMING

We’re expecting the rain to start just before midnight Friday night – Saturday morning.

It’ll rain fairly heavily through the night with increasing southeasterly winds. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder.

The rain winds down early Saturday…by 9AM, the skies should be drying out. However, we’ll need to watch the rivers closely through the weekend.

RAINFALL

An additional 1-2″ of rain is expected by Saturday morning.

HIGH WINDS

Southeasterly winds could gust to 60mph early Saturday morning, leading to the possibility of power outages and wind damage.

COASTAL FLOODING

High tide Saturday morning is around 9AM and more coastal flooding is possible. A Coastal Flood Watch has been issued Saturday morning.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

