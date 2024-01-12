Good morning. It’s Friday! Please watch for black ice this morning as streams and brooks continue to overflow onto roadways. Temperatures are around or below freezing this morning and slicks of ice are possible.

Today will be fairly quiet, but we have another quick-moving but impactful storm tonight. More rain, wind and coastal flooding are expected.

TODAY

A check on the rivers, and they all continue to steadily recede, including the Pawtuxet which is falling through its moderate flood stage. The Blackstone and the Woonasquatucket are no longer flooding.

The rivers will likely be quick to respond to the additional 1 to 2.5″ expected tonight…notice the rise in river levels on the Pawtuxet on Saturday.

TONIGHT

RAINFALL

The rain is expected to start tonight around midnight…light at first, but becoming heavy at times overnight and before dawn.

The heaviest of the rainfall will between midnight and 5AM…a wind-driven rain which will create difficult driving conditions.

We’re expecting 1-2.5″ from this storm — not as much as the last storm, but enough to cause some flooding issues.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for tonight’s rain.

WIND

Plan for power outages, again. If you planned for them with the last storm, then you’re probably good! Winds are expected to gust to 55mph from the southeast. The strongest gusts will be to toward the south coast, but inland areas could get gusts to 45mph.

The strongest of the winds will come between midnight and 8AM. A Wind Advisory has been posted by the National Weather Service.

COASTAL FLOODING

This storm is looking more and more like Tuesday night’s storm…just not as intense. Coastal flooding is expected around the times of high tide for coastal communities of Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA, including Narragansett Bay.

A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW

After the storminess early, skies will partially clear and we’ll be left with a mild and gusty day.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

