Good morning! We’re tracking Lee this morning as the storm passes to our east. While we won’t be getting a direct hit, we’ll see some strong wind gusts and large waves. Isolated power outages are possible. The worst of the conditions will be this morning.

Lee is no longer considered a hurricane, instead a post-tropical cyclone or an extratropical cyclone….also known as a plain ol’ storm. Still strong winds are around the center and the impacts from Lee have not changed.

As of 5AM, Lee was approximately 200 miles east of Chatham and moving northward.

Moving, northward at 25 miles an hour, Lee will make landfall in Nova Scotia later today.

IMPACTS

> > WINDS

We’ll get some gusty winds this morning…with potential gusts to 40mph in Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA but some isolated gusts are certainly possible. Over eastern Massachusetts, gusts to 60mph are possible and on the Cape and Nantucket, some gusts to 70mph are not out of the question.

> > POWER OUTAGES With those wind gusts and a very saturated ground, some trees could fall. Isolated power outages are possible…even in Rhode Island. | | RAIN We’ll only see some scattered light rain showers in Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA. More in the way of rain will be out on the Cape and Islands. Skies will become partly sunny this afternoon.

> > WAVES

Large, dangerous ocean waves will batter our coastline today and tomorrow. A surf of 9-12 feet is expected today, along with dangerous rip currents. Please stay off of rocks and jetties this weekend as the large ways could sweep you into the ocean.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo