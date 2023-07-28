Good morning! We’ve got another toasty day today with temps in the low 90s inland and mid to upper 80s at the coast, but with the humidity it’ll feel like 95-100.

TODAY’S FORECAST

We do have an Air Quality Alert today due to high levels of ground-level ozone.

As mentioned, it’s going to be another hot one! In fact, we have another heat advisory for today…and it was extended into Saturday.

The big change today? It’ll be a storm-free today. We’re expecting hazy sunshine all day.

BAY AND BEACH FRIDAY

On the beaches today, there will be a moderate risk of rip currents…please listen to lifeguard and stay off of rocks and jetties. Highs on the sand will be in the mid 80s, but feeling like the 90s with the humidity.

If you’re headed out on the bay, expect winds from the west and southwest 5-10kts.

Tonight, expect another warm and muggy night with lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday will start out with partly sunny skies and maybe a shower / t’storm around.

It’s going to be another hot and humid day with highs around 90, but we’ll also have another round of showers and t’storms in the afternoon, maybe into the early evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, possibly with damaging winds, hail, torrential rain and the slight risk for a tornado.

Sunday, however, will be much nicer…cooler and less humid with highs around 80s with sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo