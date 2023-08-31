Good morning! Today marks the beginning of an amazing stretch of weather here in Southern New England, lasting through the long, holiday weekend. Dangerous rip currents are still likely at area beaches today. Please swim only at beaches with lifeguards.

TODAY

Expect lots of sunshine through the day with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s.

We’ll actually be seeing a lot of high clouds passing by through the day…they are from what was once powerful hurricane Idalia. Idalia is now off the Carolina coast and is of no threat to us.

It will be a little bit breezy today with winds from the north 10-20mph.

TONIGHT

The winds will ease tonight with lows much cooler tonight, in the 50s (some 40s in the usual cool spots).

TOMORROW

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo