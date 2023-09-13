FLOOD WATCH in effect for today as additional heavy rain is possible. Rain this afternoon/evening could worsen existing flooding and create new areas of flooding. PLEASE, do not attempt to cross a flooded roadway.

Good morning. After yesterday’s reprieve from the rain, more rain is expected this afternoon and evening. Some of that rain could be heavy and cause more flooding. We also continue to monitor Hurricane Lee.

TODAY

It’ll continue to be very humid today with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s.

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

As a frontal system advances eastward today, we’ll see showers and thunderstorms develop, mainly in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. We’re expecting 1 to 2 inches of additional rain where the showers do set up, but some amounts of 2-4″ possible.

Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe. In addition to heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts are possible. While the chance is low, a quick spin-up of a tornado is possible. However, the biggest threat today is with heavy rain and possibly flash flooding.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, some heavy, then skies should begin to dry out after midnight.

TOMORROW

Much better! Skies will clear in the morning, and lower humidity will spill into the area. Highs will be in the 70s.

HURRICANE LEE

Forecast track…

A landfall is expected in eastern Maine or Nova Scotia.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo