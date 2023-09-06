WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory for inland areas today. The combination of the heat/humidity will make it feel like it is 95-99 both today and Thursday afternoon. Communities in the heat advisory include Providence, Warwick, West Warwick, Cranston, Woonsocket, Taunton and Attleboro.

Good morning! We are looking at another very warm and humid day today…and the heat/humidity will stick around through Thursday.

In fact, a Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of our area. The combination of the heat/humidity will make it feel like it’s 95-100 inland Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts this afternoon. Communities like Warwick, Cranston, Providence, Woonsocket and Taunton will all likely see those oppressive feels like temperatures.

As warm as it was on Tuesday, Providence did not hit 90°, making it 383 days without a 90° temperature reading at TF Green Airport. Could today be the day? It’s definitely possible. Highs will be between 86-92 inland today. Once again, dress the kids in shorts and short sleeve shirts today as you send them off to school…and maybe give them an extra water bottle.

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

This afternoon, the heat index (feels like temperature will rise into the upper 90s inland). If you can, stay in the air conditioning, do any exercising in the morning or evening and stay hydrated.

At the coast, it will be a little cooler, but still very humid with heat index values in the low to mid 90s.

| | BAY AND BEACH

On the beaches,expect hazy sunshine with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Water temps are around 70. Some patchy fog is possible this morning.

On the bays, winds will be from the north early becoming onshore in the afternoon around 5kts. Waves will be small. Visibility will be poor in any patchy fog.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT

Warm and humid conditions will continue overnight with lows around 70.

TOMORROW

If we don’t hit 90 today, we have another chance tomorrow.

The heat index Thursday afternoon will be between 95 and 100.

We are expecting some relief from the heat on Friday, but it will still be very humid.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo